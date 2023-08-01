Investor Optimism Abounds Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:NHD) But Growth Is Lacking

Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:NHD) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Electronic industry in Singapore have P/S ratios below 0.3x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Jubilee Industries Holdings' Recent Performance Look Like?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Jubilee Industries Holdings over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Jubilee Industries Holdings, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Jubilee Industries Holdings' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Jubilee Industries Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 91%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 84% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 32% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's alarming that Jubilee Industries Holdings' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Jubilee Industries Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as this revenue performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Jubilee Industries Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Jubilee Industries Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

