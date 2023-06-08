Investor Optimism Abounds MCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MCEHLDG) But Growth Is Lacking

There wouldn't be many who think MCE Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MCEHLDG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Auto Components industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.6x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does MCE Holdings Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

MCE Holdings Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

MCE Holdings Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 83%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 93% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 15% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 17%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that MCE Holdings Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On MCE Holdings Berhad's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

When you consider that MCE Holdings Berhad's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MCE Holdings Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

