Investor Optimism Abounds Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) But Growth Is Lacking

It's not a stretch to say that Mesa Laboratories, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MLAB) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.8x seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for Medical Equipment companies in the United States, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Mesa Laboratories' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Mesa Laboratories has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Mesa Laboratories?

Mesa Laboratories' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 36% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 102% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 4.6% over the next year. With the industry predicted to deliver 8.2% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Mesa Laboratories is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of Mesa Laboratories' revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Mesa Laboratories that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Mesa Laboratories, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

