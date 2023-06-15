Investor Optimism Abounds Propel Global Berhad (KLSE:PGB) But Growth Is Lacking

There wouldn't be many who think Propel Global Berhad's (KLSE:PGB) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Construction industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.9x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Propel Global Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

The recent revenue growth at Propel Global Berhad would have to be considered satisfactory if not spectacular. Perhaps the expectation moving forward is that the revenue growth will track in line with the wider industry for the near term, which has kept the P/S subdued. If not, then at least existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Propel Global Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

Propel Global Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 3.8%. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with revenue shrinking 40% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 30% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that Propel Global Berhad's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

What Does Propel Global Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look at Propel Global Berhad revealed its shrinking revenues over the medium-term haven't impacted the P/S as much as we anticipated, given the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Propel Global Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

