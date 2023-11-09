Investor Optimism Abounds Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) But Growth Is Lacking

When close to half the companies in the IT industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.6x, you may consider Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 4.1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How Squarespace Has Been Performing

Recent revenue growth for Squarespace has been in line with the industry. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this modest revenue performance will accelerate. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Squarespace?

Squarespace's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 15% gain to the company's revenues. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 56% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 14% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 13% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Squarespace is trading at a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Squarespace's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Given Squarespace's future revenue forecasts are in line with the wider industry, the fact that it trades at an elevated P/S is somewhat surprising. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

