Investor Optimism Abounds Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) But Growth Is Lacking

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 16x in Australia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Veris Limited's (ASX:VRS) P/E ratio of 16.2x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Veris' earnings have been unimpressive. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to only match most other companies at best over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders may be feeling hopeful about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Veris, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Veris' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 16% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that Veris is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From Veris' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Veris currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Veris you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Veris, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

