U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,049.67
    +1,857.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against PayPal Holdings, Inc.

·5 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) ("PayPal") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PayPal securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired PayPal securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/paypal-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=paypal

PayPal is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. PayPal's services include PayPal Credit and certain debit card services. In 2015, PayPal entered into a Stipulated Final Judgment and Consent Order (the "Consent Order") with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"), settling regulatory claims arising from PayPal Credit practices between 2011 and 2015. The Consent Order obligated PayPal to pay $15 million in redress to consumers and a $10 million civil monetary penalty. The Consent Order also required PayPal to make various changes to PayPal Credit disclosures and related business practices.

The Class Period commences on February 9, 2017, the day after PayPal filed an annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), reporting the company's financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 (the "2016 10-K"). With respect to PayPal's disclosure controls and procedures, the 2016 10-K represented that, "[b]ased on the evaluation of our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in the Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the [Exchange Act]), [the defendants] have concluded that as of December 31, 2016, the end of the period covered by this report, our disclosure controls and procedures were effective." The 2016 10-K purported to advise investors of PayPal's regulatory obligations and attendant risks, while simultaneously assuring investors of PayPal's "compliant solutions" to addressing those risks. With respect to the Consent Order, the 2016 10-K stated, in relevant part, that "[w]e continue to cooperate and engage with the CFPB and work to ensure compliance with the Consent Order, which "required PayPal to make various changes to PayPal Credit disclosures and related business practices."

Throughout the Class Period, defendants continued to assert the effectiveness of PayPal's disclosure controls and procedures; purported to advise investors on PayPal's regulatory obligations, attendant risks, and "compliant solutions" to addressing those risks; repeatedly asserted that it was remediating issues with its PayPal Credit business practices in accordance with the Consent Order; and downplayed regulations and related issues regarding PayPal's interchange rates.

The truth emerged on July 29, 2021, when PayPal filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q, reporting PayPal's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Therein, PayPal disclosed investigations by the SEC and the CFPB. Specifically, PayPal disclosed receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the CFPB related "to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services"; and that the company has "responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company's branded card program."

Following this news, PayPal's stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (2) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant; (3) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (4) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) all the foregoing subjected PayPal to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (6) as a result, PayPal's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

PayPal investors may, no later than October 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-reminder--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-investors-of-deadline-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-paypal-holdings-inc-301364573.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm soars on buy now, pay later pact with Amazon

    Jack Dorsey's Square Inc this month agreed to buy Australian BNPL pioneer Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion and a report said in July that Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs were readying a version of the service. Affirm's tie-up will allow select Amazon customers to split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into simple monthly payments using its service.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial: What to expect in the case against the ex-Theranos CEO

    One of Silicon Valley’s most infamous entrepreneurs, Elizabeth Holmes, is scheduled to stand trial in San Jose, California starting September 7 to defend federal criminal accusations that she used her biotech startup, Theranos, to commit financial fraud. Holmes, 37, once proclaimed the youngest female self-made billionaire — and featured in Yahoo Finance’s new original documentary "Valley of Hype" — faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud tied to the collapse of the blood-testing company.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T or IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were once both popular dividend stocks. Both blue chip companies paid out high yields, had sustainable payout ratios, and raised their dividends every year. After factoring in reinvested dividends, AT&T generated a negative total return of 10%, while IBM generated a positive total return of just 10%.

  • Affirm stock skyrockets 40% on news Amazon to partner with buy now, pay later fintech company

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares jump 40% in the after-hours session Friday after reports that the fintech company and Amazon would partner to allow a pay-over-time option at checkout.

  • Western Digital $20 billion all-stock offer for Kioxia poses valuation, cash challenge - analysts

    A possible merger between storage hardware maker Western Digital Corp with its Japanese partner and chipmaker Kioxia Holdings could create a NAND memory chipmaking giant that rivals Samsung Electronics. But analysts are questioning whether Kioxia's investors will accept the price and terms of the reported $20 billion all-stock offer from Western Digital, which would provide no cash to the Japanese firm and put a lower value on it than other comparable deals in the industry. Western Digital on Friday filed documents to issue more shares but did not disclose the size of the offering.

  • Why Gambling.com Stock Just Soared 27%

    Shares of Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB), the tiny Dublin, Ireland-based marketing company for the online gambling industry, rocketed 27% higher as of 1:20 p.m. EDT Friday after reporting a straight flush of profits last night. Gambling's revenue soared 66% year over year in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 -- its first report as a publicly traded company -- to $10.4 million, and the company turned a $0.02-per-share quarterly loss a year ago into an $0.08-per-share profit this time around. About the only number that went the wrong way for Gambling.com this quarter, in fact, was free cash flow -- and even that one only declined 3% to $3.1 million.

  • Rivian Eyes Much Bigger Valuation — Topping GM's, Ford's — As First Deliveries Due Soon

    Rivian Automotive, the Amazon-backed EV pickup truck maker, has reportedly filed for an IPO and estimates a massive valuation.

  • Companies with the most bitcoin on their balance sheets

    Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per bitcoin (BTC-US) can still gain exposure to it via companies that hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.

  • This Unknown Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled Friday

    Markets moved sharply higher on Friday, as investors reacted favorably to positive comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the central bank's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It isn't every day that you see a Nasdaq stock double in value, but that happened on Friday. The move followed a better than 40% rise for the fledgling software company on Thursday, and reflects a combination of factors that once again show that retail investors are playing a major role in how individual stocks move.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Biden is forgiving another $1.1B in student loan debt. Who qualifies this time?

    The administration is chipping away at debt as millions hope for broad forgiveness.

  • Crypto analyst forecasts ethereum could reach $10K

    Magnetic Managing Director Megan Kaspar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why NFT sales are surging.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Dividend Hike?

    Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Down Almost 50% from All-Time Highs, Is Fiverr Stock a Buy?

    Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was one of the hottest stocks heading into 2021. The freelance marketplace was up over 60% year to date (YTD) in February, hitting $336 a share. However, since then, the stock has floundered and is now down almost 50% from all-time highs.

  • This Analyst Positive on SoFi Stock as Bank Charter Comes Within Reach

    Last week it was reported that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto had spent nearly $100,000 to acquire 7,150 shares of SoFi stock. As the CEO of the company, it's probably not too surprising to learn that Noto is a fan -- but he isn't the only one. Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan rates SoFi shares a Buy along with a $30 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of 111%, should Horgan's forecast hit the mark over the next 12 months. Horgan recently sat down with CEO Noto for a "fires

  • Did Coupang Stock Finally Bottom Out This Week?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) doesn't have a very impressive stock chart these days, but things may be looking up for the South Korean online retailer. For the second time since reporting poorly received quarterly results two weeks ago, an analyst is stepping up to upgrade shares of Coupang. Two weeks ago, it was Peter Milliken upgrading the stock from hold to buy with a price target of $44, implying 43% of upside from where shares are now.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.