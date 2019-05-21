UBS Insider Case Indictee Says Biggest Trade Was $18 Million

(Bloomberg) -- An investor charged with trading on tips allegedly leaked by a former UBS Group AG compliance officer said the trades he was indicted over were far smaller than others he carried out in the same period.

In his first day of giving evidence in his trial, Walid Choucair said he usually kept $10 million in his trading account and aimed to make returns of about 20% on his transactions. The 1,000 trades he made on 99 companies over a period of 18 to 20 months in 2013 and 2014 included a $2.6 million profit on Pharmacyclics Inc. and a $2.4 million loss on Rackspace Hosting Inc., the 40-year-old said Tuesday in a London court.

In its first insider trading trial in three years, the Financial Conduct Authority alleges that Choucair made 1.4 million pounds ($1.8 million) in profits by using tips he got from then-UBS compliance officer Fabiana Abdel-Malek, who is also charged with the felony. Both deny the charges.

"They were some of the smallest trades I did in that period," Choucair said, referring to three of the five stocks concerned in the trial. "Without trying to sound arrogant or whatever it is, I was disappointed with a few of them. I’ve had, during that period, profits on single trades which outweigh all of the five indictment stocks put together. It’s less than spectacular."

Choucair traded in contracts for difference, or CFDs, which are derivatives that allow greater profits and losses than investing the same amount of money in common stock. Choucair said he had sufficient funds to cover any losses in the five indictment stocks, suggesting he didn’t have the conviction that comes with inside information.

‘We’re Loving It’

"If I’d felt they were conviction purchases, I would’ve bought more," Choucair said. In another trade at the time, Choucair said, he had an exposure of $18 million. "Myself, my friends are buying it, we’re loving it and we’re really trying to take it home," Choucair said, describing a situation where he would go all-out.

Choucair also said he held four hedging positions during that period, something he wouldn’t have needed if he held inside information.

"An insider dealer, in short terms, typically would not hedge," Choucair said. "I would say it wouldn’t make sense if you have insider information. Insider information has to be assumed to be good."

Choucair was born and raised in London, before studying business management at Kings College London. He said he suffered violence and bullying at school and that he only found out that his father was dying with cancer two months before his death. Choucair was 18.

After his father’s death, Choucair said he struggled with paranoia, anxiety, depression and stress and has sought psychiatric help ever since. He also started drinking heavily and was twice convicted of drink driving, he said.

Trust-Fund Fortune

Choucair inherited a fortune through a trust and was able to start making investment decisions when he turned 25. In 2005, he started trading, but said he "got slaughtered" when coming up against hedge funds with all the resources and experience at their disposal.

Choucair said his success-rate improved after he met other traders, including Alexis Kuperfis and Alshair Fiyaz, a businessman who was into shipping and finance and whom he called a "master trader." Fiyaz brought Choucair to his office in London’s Mayfair area and showed him how his trading platforms worked, while Kuperfis gave him his first tip, he said.

Choucair said he spoke to these other traders for most of his investments to pick up information about upcoming mergers and acquisitions, but his "most valuable" contact was a former Bloomberg News editor, Jeff McCracken, for whom Choucair said he had a dedicated phone, because he was based in the U.S. If McCracken was able to confirm tips with his own sources, it may have resulted in a news article confirming a transaction, Choucair said.

Changing Sims

The traders, like everyone he ever met in the independent-trading business, used burner phones, because they didn’t want the FCA to monitor their calls and trigger an insider dealing investigation, even if it was unwarranted, Choucair said. Every few months, the traders changed the Sim card they used and he did the same, he said.

"If someone is listening to that phone call, in other words the regulator, in other words the FCA, before you know it your banking records are being looked at," Choucair said. "It can cause a lot of damage, just the consequence of an investigation."

