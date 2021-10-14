U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.31
    +67.51 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,880.32
    +502.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,804.89
    +233.26 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.57
    +29.60 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.82
    +0.38 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5160
    -0.0330 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    +0.3330 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,323.83
    +1,143.61 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.81
    +5.58 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:VISM), the company that enables you to See-Your-Data and provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, predictive insights, and rapid root-cause analysis technology, today released the next Investor Update Letter from the Company:

Dear Shareholders,

We are now three months into a new fiscal year, and I wanted to take this opportunity to discuss several important corporate developments with you.

FUNDING

First, I am happy to report that in the last 45 days we have raised $1.5 million from a strategic investor. The funding came from the sale of common stock under our S-3 registration.

With this latest investment, we are now rapidly accelerating our corporate growth strategy. This includes hiring additional sales, marketing, and software development resources necessary to capitalize on the timing and competitive advantages that we have with our TruContextTM platform.

TruContext allows companies to radically simplify security operations by delivering data to analysts that is presented in an already understandable way, which allows them to see their data with its natural relationships made intuitive and obvious - put the information in its TruContext.

Analysts can then immediately focus on analysis and the mission of securing the enterprise. TruContext frees up human capital from the days, weeks, or more which is typically spent on manipulating and preparing data for analysis. No more spending most of an analyst's time trying to make sense of raw data joining the dots between the thousands of daily logs and alerts, many of which are false positives, before even getting to the task of solving problems.

IMPROVED WEBSITE

We are launching on the evening of October 14th an improved website which includes richer content and information regarding our capabilities, and more importantly, focuses on the results that our customers will achieve with our products and services. Partner and Customer portals will be added, along with training and user reference material. Look for ongoing addition of content to the website in the coming days.

PATENT APPLICATION

Visium is in the process of applying for a provisional patent related to many of the enhancements in automation, machine learning, seamlessly building intuitive models from raw data, and functionality of TruContext.

PARTNERSHIPS

We will be announcing additional reseller and technology partnerships in the coming weeks. We have already partnered with world-class companies like Splunk, Datadog, and Tenable, among others, and we view these partnerships as critical to our success as we go to market. Our sales team continues to work with high-level companies to finalize sales, including OEM contracts. Additional partnerships are on the way. In addition, we continue to work closely with MITRE Corporation to closely integrate with the MITRE Att&ck framework, among other things. MITRE has also amended the existing license agreement to extend the milestone dates in the agreement for an additional 12 months.

In closing, on behalf of myself and the incredibly talented Visium team, we appreciate the loyalty and enthusiasm being displayed by our shareholders. We hope to deliver more good news in the very near future.

Respectfully,

Mark Lucky

Chairman and CEO
Visium Technologies, Inc.

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.
Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer
info@visiumtechnologies.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:
4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360
Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:
Peter Nicosia
Bull in Advantage, LLC
Phone: 585-703-6565
Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668182/Investor-Update-for-Visium-Technologies-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • Why EV Charging Stocks Could Fall Further

    Electric vehicle charging stocks were among the hottest on the market in 2020, but that's changed in 2021. Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are down sharply over the last six months, and show no sign of turning around. There are reasons to be excited about electric vehicle charging as a growth business, but there are also challenges ahead.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money, Again

    Terrific growth in revenue and earnings at Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has translated into outstanding stock market gains. What's more, both companies are growing at a faster pace than the markets they operate in, which makes them ideal bets to tap into the booming demand for internet-enabled cameras and the increasing need for cybersecurity solutions. Let's look at reasons Ambarella and Fortinet could sustain their impressive stock market momentum and keep delivering eye-popping upside to investors.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • Why Twilio Stock Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) marched sharply higher Wednesday, surging as much as 6.2% before ending the trading day up 5.9%. Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) analyst Brent Bracelin was a guest on CNBC's TechCheck and included Twilio in his list of cloud names to watch. "We think Twilio could become a $10 billion business," Bracelin said.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • AT&T stock rallies after an upgrade—but it’s hardly a ringing endorsement

    After AT&T Inc. shares ended Wednesday's session at an 11-year low, one analyst is ending his bearish call on the stock.

  • Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces 2022 Budget, 2021 Guidance Update and Increased Cash Returns to Shareholders

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce its 2022 budget, an accelerated fourth quarter 2021 capital program and 38% increase to its dividend.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.