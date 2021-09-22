U.S. markets closed

InvestorBrandNetwork Announces M.A.D. Casters Interview with TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. CEO Setti Coscarella

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·5 min read
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Setti Coscarella, CEO of TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP), a life sciences company dedicated to giving legal-aged smokers the choice to keep the smoking experience that they enjoy with no nicotine and no tobacco, recently appeared on the Make a Difference (“M.A.D.”) Casters podcast. M.A.D. Casters is a series that helps people learn ways in which they can find the passion to make a difference in their lives, whether financial, spiritual or personal, and in turn make a difference in their communities and the world.

The broadcast, hosted by youth pastor and investor Bryan Saint-Louis, is available for on-demand viewing on M.A.D. Casters.

During the interview, Coscarella provided insight into his professional background before discussing TAAT’s unique approach to giving tobacco smokers the choice to leave nicotine behind while keeping the experiences they love.

“I’ve been involved in a number of different business verticals throughout my career. I started in capital markets in investment banking. From there, I went on to private equity and spent quite a bit of time working on green energy products,” Coscarella said. “I got into live events, so I started my own company, ran that for a number of years and sold it. Then, I found myself working at Philip Morris. As a former smoker, I always thought it was an interesting industry to be a part of.”

“They were in the process of launching a new product called IQOS, which is sort of a hybrid between a vape and a cigarette, and they were looking for more innovative ways on how they might commercialize,” he continued. “I was there for a number of years and got my hands dirty on really understanding what it is that smokers like about smoking and what they don’t like about smoking. What I found was really interesting; the vast majority of smokers are looking for alternatives, which is why you see so many of them now. Yet, when you take a look at the data, most smokers are still smoking. The number of smokers still outweighs the number of vapers 20-to-one, yet 75% of smokers have tried vaping. If everybody tried vaping, why are they still smoking?”

“It’s that very question that got me over to TAAT, because nobody was thinking about it that way. You had all of these companies that were so overly focused on driving these new products, yet consumers are telling you what they want,” Coscarella added. “You’d be hard pressed to find a smoker that enjoys the fact that they’re addicted to anything. Whether you’re smoking a cigarette, or whether you’ve got a vape or a ‘heat not burn’ or any of these other products, they’re entirely built on driving addiction. … With TAAT, what we’re able to do is replace tobacco and nicotine. What we use is a biomass that’s predominantly made out of hemp. … The CBD has the ability to satiate similar to how nicotine would satiate without causing an addiction or feeding that addiction response. … We’re helping smokers by giving them the freedom to choose back. Our product satisfies like a cigarette, but it doesn’t create an addiction to nicotine.”

Learn more by viewing the full interview at M.A.D. Casters.

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in ‘Original,’ ‘Smooth,’ and ‘Menthol’ varieties. TAAT's base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with ‘Big Tobacco’ pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 and seeks to position itself in the $814 billion global tobacco industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TAATGlobal.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the release of Cliq by Select, a breakthrough hardware system from its Select brand designed to significantly upgrade the consumer's vaping experience. Cliq is the culmination of years of research and development to create the perfect marriage of Select's award-winning cannabis oil with a new, intelligently designed delivery system. This new