InvestorBrandNetwork and HempWire Boost Visibility of the Southern Hemp Expo 2021 as Official Media Partner and NewsWire

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via HempWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce its collaboration with the producers of the Southern Hemp Expo , which is set to take place at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 2-4, 2021. InvestorBrandNetwork will be serving as the event’s Official Media Partner with HempWire (“HW”) named as the conference’s Official NewsWire.



The event is produced by We Are For Better Alternatives (“WAFBA”) and Colorado Hemp Company . Set to return in an in-person format, the Southern Hemp Expo will offer a robust line-up of industry experts, leaders and exhibitors in three days of live education programming and seminars.

“Our teams have enjoyed working with WAFBA and the Colorado Hemp Company to maximize the success of next week’s Southern Hemp Expo,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN and HempWire. “We will continue to leverage our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional online audiences through compelling coverage when the event is underway.”

The three-day event will commence at the Raleigh Convention Center. The first day of the conference will be structured as a business conference, featuring educational and interactive sessions discussing current and future market economics, CBD regulation and the FDA, athletes and hemp, technology and innovation, investment opportunities and more. The event will subsequently transition to a farm symposium dedicated to educating attendees about the latest developments within hemp farming, harvesting and processing. The third and final session will be an “experience hemp day,” with exhibitors displaying booths covering every part of the emerging hemp supply chain.

Throughout the conference, IBN and HempWire will work towards driving awareness to the event with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases through HW’s syndication network of over 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch, and International Business Times. They will also leverage their various social media distribution channels that today reach a collective following of 2+ million. InvestorBrandNetwork and its affiliated brands, including CannabisNewsWire, HempWire, and CBDWire, will also feature the Southern Hemp Expo on their dedicated events pages.

Story continues

“We are pleased to be collaborating with both the InvestorBrandNetwork and HempWire,” said Cecily Friday, Co-Founder of Southern Hemp Expo. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthens the already valuable connections our team creates between executives and industry enthusiasts. We are excited to be hosting our upcoming event at the Raleigh Convention Center, and we believe that IBN’s assistance in helping us reach a broader online audience will bring greater success to all conference participants.”

For more information about the Southern Hemp Expo, visit https://www.southernhempexpo.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or republished: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer .

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Wire Service Contact

HempWire

Denver, CO

www.HempWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@HempWire.com



