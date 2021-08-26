U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.12
    -18.07 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,276.78
    -128.72 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,997.50
    -44.36 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.05
    -12.22 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.91
    -0.45 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0500
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,863.16
    -2,037.52 (-4.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.16
    -26.14 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

InvestorBrandNetwork and HempWire Boost Visibility of the Southern Hemp Expo 2021 as Official Media Partner and NewsWire

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·3 min read

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via HempWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce its collaboration with the producers of the Southern Hemp Expo, which is set to take place at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 2-4, 2021. InvestorBrandNetwork will be serving as the event’s Official Media Partner with HempWire (“HW”) named as the conference’s Official NewsWire.

The event is produced by We Are For Better Alternatives (“WAFBA”) and Colorado Hemp Company. Set to return in an in-person format, the Southern Hemp Expo will offer a robust line-up of industry experts, leaders and exhibitors in three days of live education programming and seminars.

“Our teams have enjoyed working with WAFBA and the Colorado Hemp Company to maximize the success of next week’s Southern Hemp Expo,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN and HempWire. “We will continue to leverage our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional online audiences through compelling coverage when the event is underway.”

The three-day event will commence at the Raleigh Convention Center. The first day of the conference will be structured as a business conference, featuring educational and interactive sessions discussing current and future market economics, CBD regulation and the FDA, athletes and hemp, technology and innovation, investment opportunities and more. The event will subsequently transition to a farm symposium dedicated to educating attendees about the latest developments within hemp farming, harvesting and processing. The third and final session will be an “experience hemp day,” with exhibitors displaying booths covering every part of the emerging hemp supply chain.

Throughout the conference, IBN and HempWire will work towards driving awareness to the event with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases through HW’s syndication network of over 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch, and International Business Times. They will also leverage their various social media distribution channels that today reach a collective following of 2+ million. InvestorBrandNetwork and its affiliated brands, including CannabisNewsWire, HempWire, and CBDWire, will also feature the Southern Hemp Expo on their dedicated events pages.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with both the InvestorBrandNetwork and HempWire,” said Cecily Friday, Co-Founder of Southern Hemp Expo. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthens the already valuable connections our team creates between executives and industry enthusiasts. We are excited to be hosting our upcoming event at the Raleigh Convention Center, and we believe that IBN’s assistance in helping us reach a broader online audience will bring greater success to all conference participants.”

For more information about the Southern Hemp Expo, visit https://www.southernhempexpo.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or republished: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer.

Corporate Communications
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Wire Service Contact
HempWire
Denver, CO
www.HempWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@HempWire.com


Recommended Stories

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding the patents on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing were invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on patents for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics.

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Lordstown Motors new CEO focused on electric truck launch

    Lordstown Motors Corp's new chief executive said on Thursday his focus will be on making sure the electric vehicle maker successfully rolls out its pickup truck in the face of intense regulatory scrutiny. The Ohio-based startup appointed Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO, handing over the reins to the former employee of investor Carl Icahn, sending shares up as much as 41%, before they later fell back to a 16% gain. "Job No. 1 is to make sure we stay on track from a production standpoint," Ninivaggi told Reuters in a telephone interview.

  • The World Economy’s Supply Chain Problem Keeps Getting Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A supply chain crunch that was meant to be temporary now looks like it will last well into next year as the surging delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping, posing more shocks to the world economy.Manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material and energy costs are being forced into bidding wars to get space on

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • My Retirement Portfolio Doubled; Can I Save Less Now?

    Retirement planning question No. 1? Again and again, clients ask advisors, "How much do I need to retire?" Does that change if your portfolio doubles?

  • J&J’s latest booster shot news, Moderna pushes for FDA approval, Pentagon’s vaccine mandate

    Anajalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: Johnson & Johnson’s latest studies showing that a booster shot would provide a ‘rapid and robust increase’ to COVID fighting antibodies, Moderna completing the filing process for full approval of its vaccine in ages 18-up,&nbsp;and The Pentagon enacting a vaccine mandate for all active-duty troops.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Delta Calls Out 'Financial Risk' Of Unvaxxed Staff; American Warns On Demand

    Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said unvaccinated employees face mandatory Covid testing and higher insurance costs.

  • U.S. August auto sales to fall as supply constraints continue - J.D. Power, LMC Automotive

    Retail sales of new vehicles are expected to fall 14.3% to 987,100 in August from a year earlier, they said in a report released on Thursday. The chip shortage continues to weigh on manufacturing activity, with automakers cutting production despite strong demand for personal transportation during the COVID-19 crisis. "Global light vehicle demand remains under pressure from the severe inventory constraints caused by the semiconductor shortage as well as disruption from the COVID-19 Delta variant," said Jeff Schuster, president of Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts at LMC.

  • Apple Tactics in Smartwatch Trade-Secrets Fight Irk Masimo CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Masimo Corp. Chief Executive Officer Joe Kiani has waged his share of hard-nosed patent fights with competitors in the medical device field, but says his current battle with Apple Inc. is taking things to a new level.Masimo, a manufacturer of signal-processing technology for health-care monitors sued Apple in January 2020, accusing it of stealing trade secrets and improperly using Masimo inventions for health monitoring in the Apple Watch. Yet the case has been bogged down for alm

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Greggs, Costa and Wetherspoons hit with mounting UK supply chain woes

    Greggs denied previous reports that there were issues with the supply of chicken bakes.