InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Returns to Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference as Platinum Sponsor and Official Media Partner

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·3 min read
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with Dawson James Securities (“Dawson”) to serve as a platinum sponsor and the official media partner for the upcoming 7th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Investor Conference, set to take place on October 21st at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Dawson James Securities, a full-service boutique investment banking firm focused on emerging growth companies since 2004 and committed to helping clients navigate the healthcare, biotechnology and technology sectors, has gained prominence for their longstanding Small Cap Growth Conference series, which is structured to help emerging growth companies succeed by providing access to research, investment capital and capital market distribution.

Moreover, attendees at the conference will have the opportunity to discover dozens of hidden investment gems in the small-cap growth space while simultaneously enjoying plentiful opportunities to network and make high-powered connections as they attend the panels, corporate presentations, one-on-one meetings and other events.

“Our team at InvestorBrandNetwork is pleased to be collaborating once again with the organizers of the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference. The conference series has earned a well-deserved reputation for connecting some of the nation’s most innovative small companies to a wide range of investors,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional investor audiences with compelling on-site coverage.”

IBN and InvestorWire (“IW”), a multi-faceted news dissemination service, will work towards driving awareness of the event with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases via IW’s syndication network of over 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times as well as through many different social media distribution channels that today reach a collective following of 2+ million.

In addition to its distribution efforts, IBN will provide a summary on each participating company to create a virtual booklet for online investors, issue a special Dawson James Conference-focused email broadcast to IBN’s subscribers as well as feature the Dawson James’ Annual Small Cap Investor Growth Conference on its dedicated events page.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the InvestorBrandNetwork team,” said Robert D. Keyser, Jr., CEO of Dawson James Securities. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthens the already valuable connections our team creates between executives and investors. We are excited to be hosting our 7th annual Small Cap Growth conference and look forward to seeing everyone in person again this year.”

For more information about the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, visit https://DawsonJames.com

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's overseen an average annual return for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of a sizzling 20.1%. With the benchmark S&P 500 delivering its worst first-half return since 1970, a number of Berkshire Hathaway's holdings are now bargains.