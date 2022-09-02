InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Returns to Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference as Platinum Sponsor and Official Media Partner

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with Dawson James Securities (“Dawson”) to serve as a platinum sponsor and the official media partner for the upcoming 7th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Investor Conference, set to take place on October 21st at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.



Dawson James Securities, a full-service boutique investment banking firm focused on emerging growth companies since 2004 and committed to helping clients navigate the healthcare, biotechnology and technology sectors, has gained prominence for their longstanding Small Cap Growth Conference series, which is structured to help emerging growth companies succeed by providing access to research, investment capital and capital market distribution.

Moreover, attendees at the conference will have the opportunity to discover dozens of hidden investment gems in the small-cap growth space while simultaneously enjoying plentiful opportunities to network and make high-powered connections as they attend the panels, corporate presentations, one-on-one meetings and other events.

“Our team at InvestorBrandNetwork is pleased to be collaborating once again with the organizers of the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference. The conference series has earned a well-deserved reputation for connecting some of the nation’s most innovative small companies to a wide range of investors,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional investor audiences with compelling on-site coverage.”

IBN and InvestorWire (“IW”), a multi-faceted news dissemination service, will work towards driving awareness of the event with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases via IW’s syndication network of over 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times as well as through many different social media distribution channels that today reach a collective following of 2+ million.

In addition to its distribution efforts, IBN will provide a summary on each participating company to create a virtual booklet for online investors, issue a special Dawson James Conference-focused email broadcast to IBN’s subscribers as well as feature the Dawson James’ Annual Small Cap Investor Growth Conference on its dedicated events page.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the InvestorBrandNetwork team,” said Robert D. Keyser, Jr., CEO of Dawson James Securities. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthens the already valuable connections our team creates between executives and investors. We are excited to be hosting our 7th annual Small Cap Growth conference and look forward to seeing everyone in person again this year.”

For more information about the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, visit https://DawsonJames.com

