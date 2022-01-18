InvestorPortaLPro Launches Two New Investor Portal Software Solutions for Investor Reporting and Investor Relations

Today, InvestorPortaLPro (IPP) has released PORTAL.BLACK and insights.land - two new products designed to enhance the suite of investor portal software and solutions currently on the market. IPP also is introducing new fund administration services to enhance the IPP leadership position in the market for investor portal software and solutions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorPortaLPro (IPP), the world's No. 1 investor portal provider, is launching two new investor portal products called insights.land and PORTAL.BLACK, and a suite of new fund administration services, as it continues to compete and lead the market for investor portal software and solutions. IPP is the only investor portal software company that is 100% devoted to investor portals and related services. The company is privately held.

The new investor portal products, which are available for purchase immediately, will provide a more sophisticated set of portal options for financial firms, funds, and public companies that demand the utmost in security, usefulness, and user experience. IPP investor portals enable investors, interested parties, and shareholders to access important information about investments, performance, tax, compliance, and more, Sun Park, IPP's vice president of engineering, said Tuesday, Jan. 18. (See more information at https://insights.land and https://portal.black)

New York-based IPP also will provide an unlimited usage model. This means that clients of the new products do not have to worry about how many users, investors, and deals they have. Everyone pays the same license fee per year. This is a far more predictable and affordable pricing model than that offered by any competitor in the space. IPP will continue to offer the most value for each dollar spent, and the most useful investor portal experience on the market.

In addition, IPP is now offering fund administration services including NAV calculations, tax reporting, and global regulatory compliance. IPP is widely expected to continue on course as a private entity with no outside ownership, and has never lost a client. The company expects to roll out new products and services as it moves to solidify itself as the leader in investor portal software solutions and services for alternative investment firms, public companies, and more.

"IPP is a full-fledged competitor in the portal war," said Sun Park, adding that PORTAL.BLACK and insights.land "introduce a new round of competition in the investor portal space."

About IPP PORTAL.BLACK

The PORTAL.BLACK series investor relations portals mark the beginning of an iconic name in custom investor portal software, to the world of super custom investor portals built for the most demanding clientele. For more information, visit https://portal.black.

About IPP insights.land

insights.land investor portals feature a variety of industry-leading investor portal options, and all of them are out-of-the-box, with no costly implementation project. The software goes live with a 24-hour rollout, so you can go live in a day. For more information, visit https://insights.land

Media Contacts:

IPP

Bob James

bob.james@investorportalpro.com

https://investorportalpro.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.




