U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,582.40
    -80.45 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,337.35
    -574.46 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,589.05
    -304.71 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,113.88
    -48.57 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.78
    +0.96 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.53 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0083 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8560
    +0.0840 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6240
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,582.58
    -579.48 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.10
    -18.29 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

InvestorPortaLPro Launches Two New Investor Portal Software Solutions for Investor Reporting and Investor Relations

InvestorPortaLPro
·2 min read

Today, InvestorPortaLPro (IPP) has released PORTAL.BLACK and insights.land - two new products designed to enhance the suite of investor portal software and solutions currently on the market. IPP also is introducing new fund administration services to enhance the IPP leadership position in the market for investor portal software and solutions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorPortaLPro (IPP), the world's No. 1 investor portal provider, is launching two new investor portal products called insights.land and PORTAL.BLACK, and a suite of new fund administration services, as it continues to compete and lead the market for investor portal software and solutions. IPP is the only investor portal software company that is 100% devoted to investor portals and related services. The company is privately held.

The new investor portal products, which are available for purchase immediately, will provide a more sophisticated set of portal options for financial firms, funds, and public companies that demand the utmost in security, usefulness, and user experience. IPP investor portals enable investors, interested parties, and shareholders to access important information about investments, performance, tax, compliance, and more, Sun Park, IPP's vice president of engineering, said Tuesday, Jan. 18. (See more information at https://insights.land and https://portal.black)

New York-based IPP also will provide an unlimited usage model. This means that clients of the new products do not have to worry about how many users, investors, and deals they have. Everyone pays the same license fee per year. This is a far more predictable and affordable pricing model than that offered by any competitor in the space. IPP will continue to offer the most value for each dollar spent, and the most useful investor portal experience on the market.

In addition, IPP is now offering fund administration services including NAV calculations, tax reporting, and global regulatory compliance. IPP is widely expected to continue on course as a private entity with no outside ownership, and has never lost a client. The company expects to roll out new products and services as it moves to solidify itself as the leader in investor portal software solutions and services for alternative investment firms, public companies, and more.

"IPP is a full-fledged competitor in the portal war," said Sun Park, adding that PORTAL.BLACK and insights.land "introduce a new round of competition in the investor portal space."

About IPP PORTAL.BLACK
The PORTAL.BLACK series investor relations portals mark the beginning of an iconic name in custom investor portal software, to the world of super custom investor portals built for the most demanding clientele. For more information, visit https://portal.black.

About IPP insights.land
insights.land investor portals feature a variety of industry-leading investor portal options, and all of them are out-of-the-box, with no costly implementation project. The software goes live with a 24-hour rollout, so you can go live in a day. For more information, visit https://insights.land

Media Contacts:
IPP
Bob James
bob.james@investorportalpro.com
https://investorportalpro.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal will have a ‘ripple effect across broader tech': Analyst

    Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, the outlook for M&A in the tech sector, and the metaverse.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is bouncing around like an electric car on a long gravel road this morning. Down 3.1% as of 9:40 a.m. ET, Tesla soon recovered all its losses, and even began marching toward a 2% gain -- before slipping back toward zero again. Down again, up again, where will Tesla stock end the day?

  • If This One Thing Happens in 2022, I'll Buy More Lemonade Stock in a Heartbeat

    There are good reasons to have a position in this high-growth company, but a fundamental part of the business needs to get better before I'll buy more.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2022

    If so, then two names you'll want to keep a close eye on this year are Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR). Keep in mind that neither of these companies is profitable today -- so you may want to watch them for now -- but with their potential for growth and focus on artificial intelligence (AI), there's plenty of reason to take a closer look as potential additions to your portfolio in 2022. U.K.-based Babylon Holdings went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in October 2021.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Alibaba Stock May See Its Worst Day This Year. Here Are Two Reasons Why.

    A spike in bond yields is hitting the tech sector broadly Tuesday. But there's another factor specific to Alibaba that could explain the underperformance.

  • Warren Buffett’s Performance in 2021: 10 Best Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks picks and performance of Warren Buffett in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Performance in 2021: 5 Best Stock Picks. Warren Buffett and his hedge fund, Berkshire Hathaway, were one of the best performers in […]

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou