Investors in Actinogen Medical (ASX:ACW) have unfortunately lost 53% over the last year

Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 50% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 55% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Actinogen Medical made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Actinogen Medical increased its revenue by 3.2%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 55% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Actinogen Medical had a tough year, with a total loss of 53%, against a market gain of about 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Actinogen Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Actinogen Medical has 7 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

