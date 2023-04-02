U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,500.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,257.25
    -44.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.90
    +5.23 (+6.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.60
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1560
    +0.3590 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,070.74
    -461.87 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

Investors in Actinogen Medical (ASX:ACW) have made a strong return of 215% over the past three years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The last three months have been tough on Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 32%. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 209% higher than it was. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Actinogen Medical

Actinogen Medical isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Actinogen Medical saw its revenue shrink by 6.7% per year. So the share price gain of 46% per year is quite surprising. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Actinogen Medical stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Actinogen Medical's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Actinogen Medical hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 215% exceeds its share price return of 209%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Actinogen Medical shareholders are down 35% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Actinogen Medical is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Actinogen Medical is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

