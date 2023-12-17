Investors in ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) have unfortunately lost 52% over the last three years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term ad pepper media International N.V. (ETR:APM) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 52% share price collapse, in that time. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 9.2%. However, this may be a matter of broader market optimism, since stocks are up 4.2% in the same time.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

ad pepper media International isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years ad pepper media International saw its revenue shrink by 3.4% per year. That is not a good result. The share price decline of 15% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ad pepper media International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 34% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for ad pepper media International you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

