Investors in ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) have seen splendid returns of 261% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) share price is 261% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 45% over the last quarter.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because ADMA Biologics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over the last three years ADMA Biologics has grown its revenue at 57% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 53% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say ADMA Biologics is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on ADMA Biologics

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ADMA Biologics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 99% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 5%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ADMA Biologics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with ADMA Biologics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

