Investors in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have seen enviable returns of 588% over the past five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) share price. It's 588% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also good to see the share price up 23% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Advanced Micro Devices managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 47% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 464.56.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Advanced Micro Devices shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 47% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Advanced Micro Devices better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Advanced Micro Devices is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

