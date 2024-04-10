Investors in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have seen enviable returns of 589% over the past five years

The last three months have been tough on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 37%. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. To be precise, the stock price is 589% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 60% decline over the last twelve months. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Aehr Test Systems became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Aehr Test Systems shareholders are down 60% for the year, but the market itself is up 29%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 47%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aehr Test Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Aehr Test Systems you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

