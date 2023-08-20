Investors in Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) have unfortunately lost 40% over the last three years

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 40% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, Afya actually managed to grow EPS by 16% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue is actually up 34% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Afya more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Afya has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Afya in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Afya's total shareholder return last year was 19%. This recent result is much better than the 12% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. Is Afya cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

