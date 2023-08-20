Investors in Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) have unfortunately lost 79% over the last three years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS); the share price is down a whopping 79% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And over the last year the share price fell 61%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Akoustis Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Akoustis Technologies saw its revenue grow by 78% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 21% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Akoustis Technologies had a tough year, with a total loss of 61%, against a market gain of about 3.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Akoustis Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Akoustis Technologies (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

