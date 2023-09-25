Investors in Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ABMB) have seen decent returns of 80% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ABMB) shareholders have seen the share price rise 55% over three years, well in excess of the market return (1.4%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 4.0% in the last year , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad achieved compound earnings per share growth of 11% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, it has a TSR of 80% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad shareholders are up 4.0% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 0.5% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

