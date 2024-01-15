Investors in Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) have unfortunately lost 52% over the last three years

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 54% decline in the share price in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 35% lower in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Alliance Pharma saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

AIM:APH Earnings Per Share Growth January 15th 2024

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Alliance Pharma's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Alliance Pharma shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 52%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Alliance Pharma shareholders are down 34% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.2%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. Before spending more time on Alliance Pharma it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

