Investors in Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) have seen decent returns of 82% over the past five years

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSE:ALS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 67%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 70%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 17% decline over the last twelve months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Altius Minerals moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

TSX:ALS Earnings Per Share Growth January 1st 2024

It is of course excellent to see how Altius Minerals has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Altius Minerals' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Altius Minerals' TSR for the last 5 years was 82%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Altius Minerals had a tough year, with a total loss of 16% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 8.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

