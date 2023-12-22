Investors in American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) have seen fantastic returns of 773% over the past year

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. In the case of American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC), the share price is up an incredible 773% in the last year alone. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 20% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 10% in 90 days). And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 46% in the last three years. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for American Coastal Insurance

Given that American Coastal Insurance didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year American Coastal Insurance saw its revenue grow by 40%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. But the market is even more excited about it, with the price apparently bound for the moon, up 773% in one of earth's orbits. While we are always careful about jumping on a hot stock too late, there's certainly good reason to keep an eye on American Coastal Insurance.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on American Coastal Insurance's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that American Coastal Insurance shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 773% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Coastal Insurance better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for American Coastal Insurance (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

American Coastal Insurance is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.