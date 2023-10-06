Investors in Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) have seen strong returns of 184% over the past three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. But in three years the returns have been great. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 184% higher than it was. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Andrada Mining didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Andrada Mining's revenue trended up 62% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 42% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Andrada Mining shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 14% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Andrada Mining has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

