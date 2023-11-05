Investors in AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) have unfortunately lost 68% over the last five years

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. To wit, the AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) share price managed to fall 68% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 52% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, AngioDynamics moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 7.7% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in AngioDynamics had a tough year, with a total loss of 52%, against a market gain of about 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with AngioDynamics .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

