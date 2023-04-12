Investors in Anglo American Platinum (JSE:AMS) have made a fantastic return of 361% over the past five years

Some Anglo American Platinum Limited (JSE:AMS) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 33% over the last three months. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. In fact, the share price is 225% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 51% drop, in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Anglo American Platinum achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 91% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 27% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 5.32 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Anglo American Platinum has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Anglo American Platinum's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Anglo American Platinum the TSR over the last 5 years was 361%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.2% in the twelve months, Anglo American Platinum shareholders did even worse, losing 46% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 36% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Anglo American Platinum better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Anglo American Platinum (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

