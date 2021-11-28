U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,594.62
    -106.84 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,899.34
    -905.04 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,491.66
    -353.57 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.94
    -85.52 (-3.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -10.24 (-13.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.40 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0110 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.1630 (-9.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3342
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2600
    -2.0790 (-1.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,344.22
    -400.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,365.60
    -89.82 (-6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.03
    -266.34 (-3.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

Investors: Up your ante at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021

Alexandra Ames
·2 min read

The “oil bidness,” as they say in Texas, is so 20th century. Data, artificial intelligence and machine learning are the power triad fueling the future. If you’re an investor placing bets on the data operations market, you can’t afford to miss the iMerit ML DataOps Summit on December 2, 2021.

This free, one-day virtual conference will explore the AI and ML landscape as it exists today and what it holds for future tech industries across the spectrum including autonomous mobility, healthcare AI and geospatial.

Pro Tip: Attending iMerit ML DataOps Summit is free, but you must register here to attend.

The summit is sponsored by iMerit, a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

Here are just two presentations that savvy investors won’t want to miss.

Radha Basu, iMerit’s founder and CEO, opens the conference with 2022: The Year of ML DataOps – The Ground Truth of AI. She’ll share why machine learning data operations play a critical role in bringing artificial intelligence to market at scale and unveils why 2022 is shaping up to be the “Year of ML DataOps.”

State of the Industry: Exploring the AI and ML DataOps Market — Join this discussion with Gartner’s Sumit Agarwal, Bessemer Venture Partners' Ethan Kurzweil and iMerit’s CRO Jeff Mills as they take a deep dive into the current and future state of the artificial intelligence and machine learning data operations market.

Explore the full event agenda, and just look at some of the VC companies that will attend the iMerit ML DataOps Summit. Talk about a prime networking opportunity.

  • Insight Partners

  • Accel

  • Bessemer Venture Partners

  • J.P. Morgan

  • Xerox Ventures

  • DNX Ventures

  • Ridge Ventures

  • Sutter Hill Ventures

  • BMW i Ventures

  • Red Ventures

  • First Ascent Ventures

The iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021 takes place on December 2, 2021. Investors, take this opportunity to expand your knowledge of these rapidly evolving technologies, place more-informed bets on the AI and ML data ops market and move your business forward. Register today for this free, virtual event.

Recommended Stories

  • Are Investors Undervaluing MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) By 31%?

    Does the November share price for MasTec, Inc. ( NYSE:MTZ ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Is MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of MaxLinear, Inc. ( NYSE:MXL ) by taking the expected...

  • 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security

    For many American workers, Social Security benefits are the golden carrot awaiting them at the end of a long career. While you can begin to take some of your Social Security benefits starting at age...

  • Social Security Scams: How To Protect Yourself

    Scammers are not above pretending to be government employees, according to the Social Security Administration. In 2020, the SSA received 718,000 reports of Social Security-related telephone scams. Due...

  • exocad Releases ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway Software for Single-visit Dentistry in North America

    exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced the availability of ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway in the United States and Canada.

  • Top 14 Home Repairs To Do To Avoid Failing Inspection

    When you're selling your home, the home inspection could be a make it or break it moment for closing the deal. If problems pop up during the inspection, you could be on the hook for dealing with...

  • Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

    Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...

  • Germany confirms suspected Omicron case, bringing total to three

    Germany said on Sunday it had detected a total of three cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant after a suspected infection in the western state of Hesse was confirmed. "The sequencing has confirmed the result - the suspected case which was made public yesterday morning is the Omicron variant," Kai Klose, Social Affairs Minister in the state of Hesse tweeted. On Saturday he said a suspected Omicron case had been found in a passenger arriving from South Africa in Hesse, home to Frankfurt airport, one of Europe's busiest air hubs.

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • Best Budgeting Advice From Suze Orman and 9 Other Money Experts

    In order to function, every person, household and business has to keep track of how much money is coming in, how much is going out and where it's being spent. Budgets come in all shapes and sizes --...

  • Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

    University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News. “The predictions for climate change are heavier rainfall events, and potatoes don’t tolerate flooding or wet conditions for long without having other quality problems,” Porter said.

  • How Much Do Navy SEALs and Other Special Ops Make?

    We're all familiar with the commercials encouraging Americans to enlist in the military. Action-packed and provocative, these ads (even those that call out individual career types) tend to keep it...

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

    Amazon will reward you with an Amazon gift card through the Amazon Trade-In program when you send in your old electronics and devices, including Kindle e-readers, tablets, streaming media players, Bluetooth speakers and headphones, home security devices, wireless routers, cellphones and gaming systems. With the Apple Trade In program, you can trade in an eligible device for credit toward your next purchase or get an Apple gift card.

  • It's raining dividends, hallelujah! Canadian banks set to post strong results

    Canada's top six banks are expected to resume raising dividends and share buybacks after nearly a two-year hiatus and report strong quarterly earnings this week, which could boost the sector's appeal to yield-hungry investors even as stocks trade close to all-time highs. The market will also be looking for clues on the banks' expected expense growth into next year as wage pressures intensify, and long-awaited improvements in net interest margins as interest rates rise. The "big six" Canadian banks - Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada - on average have a dividend yield of 3.3%, according to Reuters calculations.

  • The best Roomba Black Friday deals you can get on iRobot vacuums, mops and more

    Roomba Black Friday deals are here—save on amazing iRobot Roomba vacuums like the iRobot j7+. iRobot Black Friday deals are on Amazon, Best Buy, too.

  • Narwal T10 Black Friday deal: World’s first self-cleaning robot mop

    There are so many amazing Black Friday 2021 deals on robot vacuums. From iRobot Roomba models to entry-level robot vacuum models, there are tons of best-selling options at all-time low prices. You can even get the insanely popular Shark AI robot vacuum with self-emptying station for $449.99 instead of $650. That’s an incredible offer! That … The post Narwal T10 Black Friday deal: World’s first self-cleaning robot mop appeared first on BGR.

  • The Eufy 11S RoboVac is down to the lowest price we've ever seen—save $100 on this powerful vacuum during Black Friday 2021

    The Eufy RoboVac 11S is our top pick for affordable robot vacuum models, and right now you can pick it up for nearly $100 off during Black Friday 2021

  • The 7 Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop, Including $250 Off a Roomba

    Browse popular picks from brands like Shark and Bissell—up to 42 percent off.

  • The best robot vacuum Black Friday deals you can get: Save on iRobot, Eufy, Shark and more

    Shop the best robot vacuum Black Friday deals on iRobot, Eufy, Shark and Ecovacs. These are the best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.