Investors Appear Satisfied With Auction Technology Group plc's (LON:ATG) Prospects

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Consumer Services industry in the United Kingdom have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.9x, Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 6.9x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does Auction Technology Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

Auction Technology Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

How Is Auction Technology Group's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Auction Technology Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 39%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 186% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 14% per year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 3.3% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Auction Technology Group is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does Auction Technology Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Auction Technology Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Auction Technology Group that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Auction Technology Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

