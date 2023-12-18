Investors Appear Satisfied With CarMax, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMX) Prospects

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 26.1x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings that are retreating more than the market's of late, CarMax has been very sluggish. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for CarMax

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on CarMax.

Is There Enough Growth For CarMax?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like CarMax's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 43%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 32% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 40% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why CarMax is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

We've established that CarMax maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for CarMax (1 is potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

You might be able to find a better investment than CarMax. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.