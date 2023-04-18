Investors Appear Satisfied With Ensign Energy Services Inc.'s (TSE:ESI) Prospects

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 63.8x Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Canada have P/E ratios under 10x and even P/E's lower than 5x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Ensign Energy Services has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Ensign Energy Services?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Ensign Energy Services would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. So it seems apparent to us that the company has struggled to grow earnings meaningfully over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 858% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.2% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ensign Energy Services' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Ensign Energy Services maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

