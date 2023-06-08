Investors Appear Satisfied With Megaport Limited's (ASX:MP1) Prospects As Shares Rocket 34%

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 34% gain in the last month alone. Looking further back, the 16% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

After such a large jump in price, you could be forgiven for thinking Megaport is a stock to steer clear of with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 8.9x, considering almost half the companies in Australia's IT industry have P/S ratios below 1.5x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does Megaport's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Megaport has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Megaport?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Megaport's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 24%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 163% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 24% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 22% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Megaport's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Megaport have seen a strong upwards swing lately, which has really helped boost its P/S figure. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look into Megaport shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Megaport you should be aware of.

