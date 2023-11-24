Investors Appear Satisfied With PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRCT) Prospects As Shares Rocket 32%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32% after a shaky period beforehand. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 24% in the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, when almost half of the companies in the United States' Medical Equipment industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.9x, you may consider PROCEPT BioRobotics as a stock not worth researching with its 15.1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

View our latest analysis for PROCEPT BioRobotics

What Does PROCEPT BioRobotics' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

PROCEPT BioRobotics certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on PROCEPT BioRobotics.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

PROCEPT BioRobotics' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 90% last year. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 44% per annum over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 9.5% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

Story continues

In light of this, it's understandable that PROCEPT BioRobotics' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On PROCEPT BioRobotics' P/S

Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics have seen a strong upwards swing lately, which has really helped boost its P/S figure. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that PROCEPT BioRobotics maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Medical Equipment industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for PROCEPT BioRobotics that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.