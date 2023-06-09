Investors Appear Satisfied With Splitit Payments Ltd's (ASX:SPT) Prospects

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Diversified Financial industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2x, Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 3.7x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Splitit Payments Has Been Performing

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Splitit Payments' revenue has been unimpressive. Perhaps the market believes that revenue growth will improve markedly over current levels, inflating the P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Splitit Payments would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any revenue growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Despite the lack of growth, the company was still able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company, but investors will want to ask why it has slowed to such an extent.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 37%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this in consideration, it's not hard to understand why Splitit Payments' P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Splitit Payments maintains its high P/S on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider industry forecast, as expected. In the eyes of shareholders, the probability of a continued growth trajectory is great enough to prevent the P/S from pulling back. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Splitit Payments (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

