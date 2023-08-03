Investors Appear Satisfied With Sutton Harbour Group plc's (LON:SUH) Prospects

Sutton Harbour Group plc's (LON:SUH) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Infrastructure industry in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios below 0.8x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does Sutton Harbour Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Revenue has risen firmly for Sutton Harbour Group recently, which is pleasing to see. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this respectable revenue growth will be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Sutton Harbour Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Sutton Harbour Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 13% gain to the company's revenues. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 24% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 5.1% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, it's not hard to understand why Sutton Harbour Group's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Sutton Harbour Group revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its high P/S, given they look better than current industry expectations. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident revenue aren't under threat. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Sutton Harbour Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

