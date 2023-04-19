Investors Appear Satisfied With Trajan Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:TRJ) Prospects

Trajan Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:TRJ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 54.3x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Trajan Group Holdings as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Trajan Group Holdings' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Trajan Group Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. That's essentially a continuation of what we've seen over the last three years, as its EPS growth has been virtually non-existent for that entire period. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been satisfied with the complete absence of medium-term growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 52% per annum during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 13% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Trajan Group Holdings is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Trajan Group Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

