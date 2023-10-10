Investors in Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) have seen decent returns of 34% over the past five years

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 31%, less than the market return of 68%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Aptiv's earnings per share are down 5.0% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, Aptiv's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 5.7% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Aptiv is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Aptiv in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Aptiv's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Aptiv shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 34%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Aptiv shareholders are up 16% for the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 6% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Aptiv you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

