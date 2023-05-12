Investors Aren't Buying Alcidion Group Limited's (ASX:ALC) Revenues

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.1x Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Healthcare Services companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 5x and even P/S higher than 10x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Alcidion Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

Alcidion Group could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Alcidion Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 46% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 128% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.6% per year as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 22% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Alcidion Group's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Alcidion Group's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As expected, our analysis of Alcidion Group's analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Alcidion Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

