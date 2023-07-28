Investors Aren't Buying Heijmans N.V.'s (AMS:HEIJM) Earnings

Heijmans N.V.'s (AMS:HEIJM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.9x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the Netherlands, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 28x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Heijmans has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

View our latest analysis for Heijmans

Keen to find out how analysts think Heijmans' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For Heijmans?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Heijmans would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 14% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 80% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 3.1% per annum during the coming three years according to the only analyst following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 18% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Heijmans is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

We've established that Heijmans maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Heijmans has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Heijmans' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here