Investors Aren't Buying Sealink International Berhad's (KLSE:SEALINK) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Machinery industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.2x, Sealink International Berhad (KLSE:SEALINK) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.6x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Sealink International Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Sealink International Berhad has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on Sealink International Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

How Is Sealink International Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

Sealink International Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 99% gain to the company's top line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 5.1% drop in revenue in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 14% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's understandable that Sealink International Berhad's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Sealink International Berhad's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Sealink International Berhad confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

