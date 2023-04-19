Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Alcom Group Berhad's (KLSE:ALCOM) Revenues

There wouldn't be many who think Alcom Group Berhad's (KLSE:ALCOM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Metals and Mining industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.4x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Alcom Group Berhad Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Alcom Group Berhad has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is Alcom Group Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Alcom Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 63% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 162% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to shrink 2.4% in the next 12 months, the company's positive momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a bright spot for the moment.

With this information, we find it odd that Alcom Group Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What Does Alcom Group Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As mentioned previously, Alcom Group Berhad currently trades on a P/S on par with the wider industry, but this is lower than expected considering its recent three-year revenue growth is beating forecasts for a struggling industry. When we see a history of positive growth in a struggling industry, but only an average P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. One major risk is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

