Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Cardinal Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAH) Revenues

When close to half the companies operating in the Healthcare industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, you may consider Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) as an attractive investment with its 0.1x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Has Cardinal Health Performed Recently?

Recent revenue growth for Cardinal Health has been in line with the industry. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this modest revenue performance may begin to slide. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Cardinal Health's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 12% gain to the company's revenues. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 36% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.4% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 7.7% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this information, we find it odd that Cardinal Health is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've seen that Cardinal Health currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecast growth is in line with the wider industry. Despite average revenue growth estimates, there could be some unobserved threats keeping the P/S low. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

