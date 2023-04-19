Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Eastside Distilling, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EAST) Revenues

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Beverage companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 2.5x and even P/S above 5x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

What Does Eastside Distilling's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent revenue growth for Eastside Distilling has been in line with the industry. It might be that many expect the mediocre revenue performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Eastside Distilling would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 12% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 19% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 47% per annum during the coming three years according to the only analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 5.9% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it odd that Eastside Distilling is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Eastside Distilling's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Eastside Distilling's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see strong growth forecasts like this, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

Having said that, be aware Eastside Distilling is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those are potentially serious.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

