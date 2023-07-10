Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Evd Berhad's (KLSE:EVD) Revenues

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x Evd Berhad (KLSE:EVD) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 3.1x and even P/S above 7x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Evd Berhad Has Been Performing

Evd Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. Those who are bullish on Evd Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

How Is Evd Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Evd Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an explosive gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 8.4% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it odd that Evd Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Evd Berhad's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We're very surprised to see Evd Berhad currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Evd Berhad (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

