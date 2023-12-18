Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Far East Group Limited's (Catalist:5TJ) Revenues

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.4x in the Trade Distributors industry in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Far East Group Limited's (Catalist:5TJ) P/S ratio of 0.1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Far East Group Performed Recently?

For instance, Far East Group's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing revenue performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Far East Group, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Far East Group's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 1.1%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 50% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 3.7% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that Far East Group's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

To our surprise, Far East Group revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't contributing to its P/S as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to see the likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Far East Group that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Far East Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

