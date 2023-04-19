Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Riskified Ltd.'s (NYSE:RSKD) Revenues

There wouldn't be many who think Riskified Ltd.'s (NYSE:RSKD) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.5x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Software industry in the United States is similar at about 4.3x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Riskified Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Riskified has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Riskified's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 14% gain to the company's revenues. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 100% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 20% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it interesting that Riskified is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Riskified's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Looking at Riskified's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

