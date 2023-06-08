Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Talam Transform Berhad's (KLSE:TALAMT) Revenues

There wouldn't be many who think Talam Transform Berhad's (KLSE:TALAMT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Real Estate industry in Malaysia is similar at about 1.5x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Talam Transform Berhad Has Been Performing

For instance, Talam Transform Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Talam Transform Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Talam Transform Berhad?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Talam Transform Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 7.7% decrease to the company's top line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 60% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 2.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that Talam Transform Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Talam Transform Berhad's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

To our surprise, Talam Transform Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't contributing to its P/S as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. It'd be fair to assume that potential risks the company faces could be the contributing factor to the lower than expected P/S. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Talam Transform Berhad (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

