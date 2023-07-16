Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TOYOVEN) Revenues

There wouldn't be many who think Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TOYOVEN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.5x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Chemicals industry in Malaysia is very similar. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's revenue has been unimpressive. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to only match most other companies at best over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from rising. If not, then existing shareholders may be feeling hopeful about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad?

Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Fortunately, a few good years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by 10% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 0.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it interesting that Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

To our surprise, Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't contributing to its P/S as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

