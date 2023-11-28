Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced By Tuju Setia Berhad's (KLSE:TJSETIA) Revenues

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x Tuju Setia Berhad (KLSE:TJSETIA) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Construction companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1x and even P/S higher than 3x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Tuju Setia Berhad Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Tuju Setia Berhad has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Tuju Setia Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 69%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 135% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 21% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Tuju Setia Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What Does Tuju Setia Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We're very surprised to see Tuju Setia Berhad currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

